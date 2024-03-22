Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Issues Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Minerals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.