Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 10.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 154,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 393,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $195,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $914.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $728.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $885.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

