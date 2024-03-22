Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

