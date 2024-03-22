Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 319,786 shares.The stock last traded at $50.44 and had previously closed at $50.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

