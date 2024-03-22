Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.90 and last traded at $72.55. Approximately 4,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 52,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 59.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.