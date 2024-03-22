Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GRYP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,150. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.85.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

