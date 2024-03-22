Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.410–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.5 million-$581.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.0 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.560-3.000 EPS.

Guess? stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

