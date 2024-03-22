Guggenheim Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $61.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.55.

Get Kroger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.