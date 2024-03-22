Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $493,935.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $122.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

