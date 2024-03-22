Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.42. Guild shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guild by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guild by 837.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 70,539 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Guild by 153.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the third quarter worth about $358,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

