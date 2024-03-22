Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 50,600 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Harrow Health Trading Up 9.6 %

HROW stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 896,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $410.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.45. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.