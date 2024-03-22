HC Wainwright Boosts Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $30.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.97% from the company’s previous close.

CABA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 368,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,487. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

