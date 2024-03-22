HC Wainwright Comments on Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.04 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.