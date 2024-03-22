HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.15% from the company’s previous close.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,300. The company has a market cap of $125.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

