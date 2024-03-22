HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.54

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.54 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 74354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

HCI Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

