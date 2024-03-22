H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Bradley W. Barber Sells 23,100 Shares

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $1,398,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,656.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $63.26 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HEES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.