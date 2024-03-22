Head to Head Contrast: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) vs. BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare -7.10% -70.08% -1.86% BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare $1.90 billion 0.25 -$134.52 million ($0.71) -3.54 BrightSpring Health Services $8.83 billion 0.18 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and BrightSpring Health Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BrightSpring Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare and BrightSpring Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 3 2 1 0 1.67 BrightSpring Health Services 0 0 11 0 3.00

Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $1.80, indicating a potential downside of 28.29%. BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.45%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Aveanna Healthcare.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Aveanna Healthcare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children and adults; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products, including formulas, supplies, and pumps to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

