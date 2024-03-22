Head-To-Head Review: ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ADF Group and Haynes International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Haynes International 0 2 0 0 2.00

Haynes International has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Haynes International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Haynes International is more favorable than ADF Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADF Group N/A N/A N/A Haynes International 6.94% 9.89% 6.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ADF Group and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.2% of ADF Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Haynes International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Haynes International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ADF Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ADF Group pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haynes International pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Haynes International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADF Group and Haynes International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADF Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 153.67 Haynes International $589.96 million 1.30 $41.97 million $3.26 18.41

Haynes International has higher revenue and earnings than ADF Group. Haynes International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADF Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haynes International beats ADF Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc. engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures. It serves general contractors, project owners, engineering firms and project architects, structural steel erectors, and other steel structure fabricators. The company was formerly known as Les Entreprises El Drago Ltée and changed its name to ADF Group Inc. in August 1998. ADF Group Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment. It also provides corrosion-resistant alloys used in various applications, including chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. In addition, its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, thermocouples, sensors and instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, solar, and nuclear fuel. Further, the company produces its products in various forms, such as seamless and welded tubulars, slab, bar, billet, and wire. Additionally, it sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

