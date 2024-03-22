Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$150,200.00 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00.

Phillip R. Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.84. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.70.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

