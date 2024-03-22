Hedera Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and $57.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00084003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,673 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

