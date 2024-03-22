Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $2,103,184.68 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HES stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

