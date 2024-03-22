Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Trading 2.2% Higher

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.59. 980,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,734,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,720,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

