HI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, HI has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.47 million and $236,131.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006912 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00026386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00015533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,182.21 or 1.00123425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010871 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00155789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050848 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $220,949.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

