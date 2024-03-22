Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $82.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $850.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

