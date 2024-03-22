High Tide Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.43 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in High Tide during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in High Tide by 279.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

