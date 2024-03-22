Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Highwood Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of HAM stock opened at C$5.25 on Monday. Highwood Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.00.
Highwood Asset Management Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highwood Asset Management
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Highwood Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwood Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.