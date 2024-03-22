Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Shares of HAM stock opened at C$5.25 on Monday. Highwood Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.00.

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

