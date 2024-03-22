HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 4% After Insider Selling

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 8,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 125,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.
Specifically, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $173,143.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 953,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,240,696.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at $606,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 953,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,240,696.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,039 shares of company stock worth $986,288,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday.
HilleVax Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
