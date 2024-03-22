HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading 4.6% Higher

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. 34,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 126,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $811.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total value of $985,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,776 shares in the company, valued at $132,653,782,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 807,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,653,782,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,039 shares of company stock worth $986,288,022. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HilleVax by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

