HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $324.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.56. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

