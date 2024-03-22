Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBNC opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

