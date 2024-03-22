Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.18), with a volume of 41989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSW

Hostelworld Group Stock Down 3.1 %

About Hostelworld Group

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £194.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,257.86 and a beta of 1.98.

(Get Free Report)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.