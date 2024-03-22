Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.18), with a volume of 41989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.50 ($2.16).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday.
Hostelworld Group Stock Down 3.1 %
About Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
