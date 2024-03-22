Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Insider Sells $140,501.70 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HHH opened at $72.08 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $359,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $188,891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,259,000 after purchasing an additional 193,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $156,887,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

