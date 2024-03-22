HS Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247,175 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 3.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Williams-Sonoma worth $69,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.48. The stock had a trading volume of 301,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,176. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $316.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

