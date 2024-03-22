HS Management Partners LLC Has $62.94 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.81. 898,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.80 and a 200 day moving average of $280.84. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

Free Report

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

