HS Management Partners LLC Sells 561,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 561,500 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 3.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $82,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $7.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,687,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

