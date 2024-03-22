HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.