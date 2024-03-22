i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Director Sells C$55,916.00 in Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$55,916.00.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
TSE IAU traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 250,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$579.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.88. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About i-80 Gold
