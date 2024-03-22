i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Up 2.1%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. 23,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 250,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

