IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.00 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 888.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 976,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,691 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 696,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

