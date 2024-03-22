iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $3.65

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00005774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $264.19 million and approximately $17.46 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006672 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00015555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,136.16 or 0.99878966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00156292 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.94935509 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $17,667,844.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

