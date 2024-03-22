IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 585 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after buying an additional 449,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after buying an additional 316,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,242,000 after buying an additional 442,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,800,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,380,000 after buying an additional 1,886,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. 1,231,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

