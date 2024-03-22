IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after buying an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.07. 448,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

