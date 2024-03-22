IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 10,809 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 31,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,527. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

