IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 348 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $85,025,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.18. 1,716,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

