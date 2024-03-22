IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $340,539,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,671,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,514,273. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

