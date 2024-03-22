IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Moderna by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $105.36. 725,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

