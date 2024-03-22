IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.51 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $349,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,020,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,479,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $234.54. 282,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,015. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day moving average of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $181.01 and a one year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

