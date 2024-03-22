IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 944.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $121.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

