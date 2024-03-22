IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.08 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,471. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $171.85. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

