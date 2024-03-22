IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR remained flat at $254.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 547,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,688. The company has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.76. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

